Amdahl Angus & Hereford 46th Annual Production Sale

J.D Amdahl with daughter Coley at the start of the 46th Annual Amdahl Angus & Hereford sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2022



Location: Sale held at the ranch, north of Rapid City, SD



Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle



Averages:

68 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,647

13 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $4,077

5 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,550

3 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $4,583

10 Angus Fall Bulls – $6,775

14 Angus Open Heifers – $2,371

5 Angus Bred Heifers – $2,600

8 Angus Bred Cows – $2,975





Great set of cattle from the Amdahl family for their 46th Annual Production Sale held at the ranch north of Rapid City, SD.

Tim and Marcia along with J.D. and Annie and their kids Coley and Maverick had the bulls and females in tip-top condition for the sale.

The Amdahls have introduced some new genetics to the herd that have added pounds and fleshing ability to this set of cattle. This sale offering included many offspring from those new genetics.



Top Angus bulls:

Lot 7, Amdahl Range Master 1202, 8/15/21 son of Amdahl Range Master 830 to Lyden Smith, Hay Springs, NE at $12,500.



Lot 28, Amdahl Resilient 2028, 1/1/22 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Amdahl Range Master 830 to Ostrand Angus, Mason City, NE for $11,500.



Lot 5, Amdahl RRR GMC Melchor, 9/12/21 son of Connealy Clarity x Poss Easy Impact to Ken Lensegrav, Interior, SD for $10,000.



Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 123, TA Uproar 218K, 1/9/22 son of BCC Uproar 946G x Behm 100W Cuda 504C to Mark Cooper, Ewing, NE for $7,000.



Lot 121, TA Uproar 211K, 1/4/22 son of BCC Uproar 946G x CL 1 Domino 6104D to Mark Cooper, Ewing, NE at $6,500.



Lot 138, TA Uproar 229K, 1/8/22 son of BCC Uproar 946G x KB L1 Domino 504C ET to Norman Ranch, Black Hawk, SD for $6,500.



Top Angus Females:

Lot 154, Amdahl Dixie Erica 080, 1/17/20 daughter of Bubs Southern Charm AA31, bred to RRR Free State sold to Jeff & Kevin Baker, Piedmont, SD for $4,000.



Lot 167, Amdahl Blackbird 2037, 1/4/22 daughter of GAR Ashland sold to Ostrand Angus, Mason City, NE for $4,000.



Lot 166, Amdahl Erica 2101, 1/16/22 daughter of GAR Ashland to Reverse Rocking R, Maxwell, NE for $3,500.

J.D Amdahl with daughter Coley at the start of the 46th Annual Amdahl Angus & Hereford sale.

Amdahls are great supporters of the youth. Every year they have a youth heifer drawing. This year the heifer was won by Olivia Ostrand. With Olivia are Marcia, Tim and J.D Amdahl

Miles Ranch, Thedford, NE, repeat Amdahl bull buyers.

