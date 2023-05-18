Amdahl Angus & Hereford Spring Turn Out Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: May 10, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch north of Rapid City, SD



Auctioneers: Wes Tiemann, Doug Dietterle



Sales Manager:

CK 6 Consulting



Averages:

52 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,798

1 Angus Herd Sire at $11,000

1 Angus Heifer Calf at $5,000

5 Angus Pregnancies avg. 4,800

3 Angus Open Heifers avg. $5,167

10 Angus Bred Cows avg. $4,835

30 Commercial Angus open heifers avg. $1,850

10 Yearling Hereford Bulls avg. $4,650

2 Hereford Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $8,625



Great sale for Tim and Marcia Amdahl along with JD and Annie Amdahl for their turn out bull sale. Beautiful spring weather, very nice set of cattle and top quality customer service backing the cattle made for a great day.



Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 1, Amdahl Black River 093, 1/20/2021 son of BAR R Jet Black 5063 x GAR Prophet to Vance Martin, Midland, SD for $11,000.



Lot 2, Amdahl Profound 2162, 2/3/2022 son of Sitz Profound 680G x GAR Phoenix to Smith’s Saddle Butte Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $9,000.



Lot 14, Amdahl Rocketeer 2158, 2/2/2022 son of Amdahl’s Rocketeer 636 x Musgrave Big Sky to Brett Heath, Martin, SD for $8,000.



Lot 36, Amdahl charm 2173, 2/7/2022 son of Amdahl Southern Charm 077 x Amdahls Rocketeer 636 to Vance Martin, Midland, SD for $8,000.



Top Angus Females:

Lot 66, Amdahl Erica 544-9140, 2/10/2019 daughter of Spring Cove Reno x Mill Bar Hickock 7242 due with heifer calf by Amdahl Black River to Hollow Top Angus, Pony, MT for $15,000.



Lot 81, Amdahl Erica 3070, 1/1/2023 daughter of Baldridge Flagstone F411 x Deer Valley Growth Fund sold with recip cow to Lynden Smith, Hay Springs, NE for $6,000.



Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 54, TA Uproar 150, 8/15/2021 son of BCC Uproar 946G x KB L1 Domino 623D 1ET to Jon Hadacheck, Dysart, IA for $9,750.



Lot 56, TA Uproar 151, 8/25/2021 son of BCC Uproar 946G x Churchill Sensation 028X to Mark Cooper, Ewing, NE for $7,500.



Lot 58, TA Uproar 205K, 1/2/2022 son of BCC Uproar 946G x KB L1 Domino 623D 1ET to Mark Cooper, Ewing, NE for $6,500





JD and Annie Amdahl with daughter Coley at the Amdahl Angus & Hereford Spring Turn Out Bull Sale

SRAMdahlJD__Annie__Coley





Heaths from Martin, SD got a couple Amdahl bulls.

sramdahl-Brett_Heath







Tim & Marcia Amdahl with lifetime Hereford supporter, Art Handel at the Amdahl sale.

sramdahl-Tim__Marcia__Art







Miller Ranch, Mud Butte, SD got several Amdahl bulls.

sramdahlMiller



