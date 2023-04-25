American Angus Association® announces new award recognitions

Applications due May 15 for Young Breeder and Ambassador of the Year awards.

The American Angus Association® stands 22,000 members strong, each with a unique vision of success. People from all walks of life make up The Business Breed — legacy breeders, newcomers, breed supporters and more. To acknowledge the hard work of Angus enthusiasts, the Association will implement three new awards at the 2023 Angus Convention.

“These awards really allow us to highlight different communities within our Angus family,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer for the Association. “We hope to recognize the diverse achievements of our members and inspire future generations to continue the legacy of The Business Breed.”

Young Breeder of the Year:

The Young Breeder of the Year award will recognize a young, registered Angus breeder for their leadership within the Angus breed, participation in Angus programs and innovation within their herd.

Applicants for this award can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else. Additionally, they must be between the ages of 25-45 as of January 1 of the award year and must be an active member of the Association. Couples or business partners can be nominated if they meet all age requirements, however, herd ownership and/or management responsibility are required of each individual.

Selection will be based on participation in Association programs, leadership in the breed and other beef and agriculture organizations and knowledge of industry trends. Employees of the Association or Board of Directors and their immediate families are not eligible to receive the award.

To apply for the Young Breeder of the Year award or nominate someone deserving, visitbit.ly/3Muwwcy .

Angus Ambassador of the Year:

The Angus Ambassador of the Year award will recognize someone who goes above and beyond to promote or aid Angus efforts and broaden Angus influence in the beef industry.

Applicants for this award can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else and do not have to be an Association member, but can be. Employees of the Association or Board of Directors and their immediate families are not eligible to receive the award.

To apply for the Angus Ambassador of the Year award or nominate someone deserving, visitbit.ly/3Gw2Zvh.

Top Sire of the Year:

The Top Sire of the Year award recognizes the top registration sire of the fiscal year.

This award will not be application or nomination based, but rather derived from the sire with the most registrations in the fiscal year. Recognition will be given to the sire’s current owner(s).

Applications for the Young Breeder of the Year and Angus Ambassador of the Year are due May 15. The 2023 Angus Convention will be held November 3 to 6 in Orlando, Florida. For questions about these awards, contact Caitlyn Brandt, directors of events and junior activities, at cbrandt@angus.org .

–American Angus Association