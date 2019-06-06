American Angus Association names Mark McCully CEO

McCully joins the Association from Certified Angus Beef LLC.

The American Angus Association® announces Mark McCully as chief executive officer. McCully will start his role June 10. As CEO, he will lead the Association and serve as the vice chairman for each of the Association’s entities: Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC, Angus Genetics Inc., and the Angus Foundation.

“This truly is a proud day for the Association and the breed,” said John Pfeiffer, Association Board of Directors president. “Mark has grown up in the cattle business and possesses unique insight into all segments of beef production, his knowledge and leadership have served CAB well, and he will help to continue to drive the demand for Angus genetics globally.”

McCully brings 23 years of experience to the table, most recently serving as vice president of production for CAB. In his role, Mark drove supply chain innovation for the brand and helped develop and implement best management practices with cattlemen to increase brand acceptance rates. In addition, Mark led global production initiatives, streamlining processes for improved product quality, and served in many industry leadership positions.

“I’m honored and truly thrilled to serve this incredible breed and its membership,” McCully said. “The Association has such a rich and successful heritage. That history, coupled with breeders always striving to produce the best Angus cattle in the world, and an incredibly bright and talented staff, I have nothing but optimism and excitement for our future.”

McCully started at CAB in 2000 as director of packing before developing and coordinating a regional sales team, and in 2005, he transitioned to supply development and production. Prior to joining CAB, he worked for Southern States Cooperative where he managed the beef improvement program and value-added feeder cattle marketing programs for cattlemen within a 22-state region. He also served as an intercollegiate livestock judging team coach, taught livestock evaluation classes and coordinated the animal science department undergraduate internship program at Michigan State University before joining Southern States.

He graduated with his Associate’s Degree from Lake Land College, Bachelor of Science degree from Western Illinois University and conducted master’s research in ruminant nutrition and feedlot management at Michigan State University, where he studied under three Saddle and Sirloin Portrait Gallery inductees — Dr. Dave Hawkins, Dr. Maynard Hogberg and Dr. Harlan Ritchie.

McCully was raised on a small family farm in central Illinois. As a youth, he was very involved in showing cattle, livestock judging, actively engaged in 4-H and FFA, and was awarded the FFA Star Farmer of Illinois in 1989. McCully currently resides in Wooster, Ohio, with his wife, Gerry. They have two children. Austin will be a junior at Case Western Reserve University majoring in computer science and economics with plans of attending law school. Maddy will be a senior in high school and in the process of making her college selection to pursue a degree in neuroscience.

–American Angus Association