American Angus Association partners with IMI Global

For today’s cattle producers, it is more important than ever to be able to differentiate their cattle in the marketplace. Two of the leading third-party verification companies, IMI Global and the American Angus Association’s AngusLinkSM, have joined forces to create an improved experience for those cattle producers, while offering more value-added opportunities.

Through this new relationship, IMI Global will be providing the verification services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Process Verified Program (PVP) for IMI Global and AngusLink customers. The collaboration makes it easier and more efficient for producers to access an extensive suite of verification programs and the feeder cattle industry’s leading genetic merit evaluation tool in one enrollment.

“With tightening margins, the need for producers to differentiate their cattle and create market access with flexibility is key. At the same time, the value of superior genetics has never been greater,” said Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer. “These two market drivers are creating tremendous opportunities for producers to describe and verify their cattle.”

Now available to IMI customers, the AngusLink Genetic Merit ScorecardSM gives producers the ability to effectively communicate the genetic potential of their feeder calves to prospective buyers with three scores: Beef, Feedlot, Grid. The scores are calculated based on the Association’s extensive genetic database with more than 80 million datapoints.

In addition, AngusLink customers will also have access to IMI’s new sustainability standard, CARE Certified, which encompasses Animal Care, Environmental Stewardship and People & Community, which are all of growing importance in today’s marketplace. Other PVP claims available include AngusVerifiedSM, Source, Age, Non-Hormone Treated Cattle (NHTC), Verified Natural Beef and more.

“This working relationship streamlines the process for producers by making it easier for them to enroll in all verification programs at once while also allowing them access to programs they may not have had before,” said John Saunders, IMI Global chief executive officer. “This partnership proves that everyone involved is prioritizing innovation and collaboration in order for cattlemen all over the country to achieve success.”

IMI Global, a division of Where Food Comes From, Inc., is the market leader in third-party verification services enrolling over 1.25 million cattle annually in various verification programs. American Angus Association is the leader in Angus genetics and creating value for Angus-sired feeder cattle through their AngusLink Genetic Merit Scorecard and AngusVerified programs.

— Written by Holly Martin, Angus Communications