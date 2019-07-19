American Angus Association: Vote for delegates now

Signed ballots must be received by Aug. 6 to be counted.

State and district ballots were mailed on July 3 to eligible voting members to elect delegates and alternate delegates to represent each state or district at the 2019 American Angus Association® Annual Convention of Delegates set for Nov. 4 in Reno, Nevada.

Signed ballots must be received in the Association office no later than 4:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to be counted.

Each active life and active regular Association membership that qualified as an eligible voting member should have received a ballot in the mail and may vote for no more than the number of delegates allowed for the state or district.

Details of the entire election process can be found in the Association’s Breeder’s Reference Guide, which is available online at http://www.angus.org.

Elected delegates will conduct Association business at the 136th Annual Convention of Delegates Nov. 4 during the National Angus Convention & Trade Show in Reno, Nevada. If a delegate cannot attend, an alternate delegate can then vote.

Members can mail their ballots to Association headquarters at 3201 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64506 in the self-addressed envelope included with the ballot.

Learn more about the upcoming National Angus Convention online at http://www.angusconvention.com, including details on world-class education, entertainment and an expansive trade show.

–American Angus Association