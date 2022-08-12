American Farm Bureau President to Join SD Farm Bureau at Dakotafest

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall will be joining South Dakota Farm Bureau at the annual Dakotafest farm show, August 16-18, 2022 at the Schlaffman Farm near Mitchell, S.D.

“We are honored to have President Duvall with us at this premiere ag expo,” said Scott VanderWal, South Dakota Farm Bureau President. “Duvall loves to meet members and learn about issues they are facing so he can be more effective speaking on a national stage as our AFBF president.”

Duvall will be in the SDFB Hoop Building on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for a meet and greet and to speak to attendees. Duvall, a poultry, cattle and hay producer from Greene County, Georgia is the 12th president of AFBF.

SDFB will offer free coffee and doughnuts all three days beginning at 9 a.m. in the SDFB Hoop Building, while supplies last.

SDFB will host two Educational Forums at Dakotafest On Tuesday: South Dakota Farm Bureau will be presenting an educational forum on the proposed Carbon Pipeline at 10:30 a.m. in the Reaves Technology and Innovation Building. On Wednesday: SDFB will be hosting a Farm Bill forum with South Dakota’sCongressional Delegation at 10:30 a.m., featuring Senator John Thune (R), Senator Mike Rounds (R), and Congressman Dusty Johnson (R).

For more information on Dakotafest visit http://www.ideagroup.com/dakotafest . More information on South Dakota Farm Bureau can be found at sdfbf.org.