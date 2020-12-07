American Gelbvieh Association Elects Board of Directors

Members of the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) elected five candidates to the board of directors during the 2020 AGA Annual Membership Meeting held virtually on December 4, 2020.

The newly elected board member is William McIntosh, Georgetown, Kentucky. Re-elected to serve a second term were Dustin Aherin, St. Charles, Missouri; Jeff Loveless, Spanish Fork, Utah; Dan McCarty, Rifle, Colorado; and Derek Martin, Bucklin, Kansas.

The AGA board of directors also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the executive committee for 2021. Dan McCarty was re-elected president. Klint Sickler was re-elected vice president. Both John Carrel, Columbus, Montana, secretary, and Derek Martin, treasurer, were elected to serve a second term in their role.

Other members of the board include: Todd Bickett, DVM, Chickamauga, Georgia; Leland Clark, Barnard, Kansas; Mark Covington, Montrose, Colorado; Lori Maude, Hermosa, South Dakota; Andrea Murray, Kingfisher, Oklahoma; Randy Sienknecht, Gladbrook, Iowa; Jeff Swanson, Oxford, Nebraska; Tom Vehige, Billings, Missouri.

The retiring member of the 2020 AGA board of directors was Lowell Rogers, DVM, Seminary, Mississippi. The AGA would like to thank Lowell for his years of service on the AGA board of directors.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association