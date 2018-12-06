American Gelbvieh Association elects leadership

Members of the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) elected five candidates to the board of directors at the annual membership meeting held November 30, 2018, during the 48th Annual AGA National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Newly elected board members are Todd Bickett, Chickamauga, Georgia, and Lori Maude, Hermosa, South Dakota. Re-elected to serve a second term was Andrea Murray, Kingfisher, Oklahoma; Randy Sienknecht, Gladbrook, Iowa; and Jeff Swanson, Oxford, Nebraska.

The AGA Board of Directors also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the executive committee for 2019. John Carrel, Columbus, Montana, was elected as AGA president.

Dan McCarty, Rifle, Colorado was elected vice president. Klint Sickler, Gladstone, North Dakota, was re-elected secretary; and Walter Teeter, Mount Ulla, North Carolina was re-elected treasurer.

Other members of the AGA Board of Directors are: Dustin Aherin, Phillipsburg, Kansas; Leland Clark, Barnard, Kansas; Doug Hughes, Max Meadows, Virginia; Jeff Loveless, Spanish Fork, Utah; Derek Martin, Bucklin, Kansas; and Lowell Rogers, Seminary, Mississippi.

Retiring members of the 2018 AGA Board of Directors were Scott Starr, Stapleton, Nebraska, who served as president in 2017 and 2018; and Dennis Gustin, Mandan, North Dakota. The AGA would like to thank these members for their years of service on the AGA Board of Directors.

Recommended Stories For You

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association