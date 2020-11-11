American Gelbvieh Foundation to Release 50-Year History Book

LINCOLN, Neb. – The first 50 years of Gelbvieh in the United States and the American Gelbvieh Association’s (AGA) first 50 years of providing services to members are captured in a 200-page breed history book: “Gelbvieh in the U.S.: The Breed. The Association. The People.” The book conveys the passion and dedication of the breed’s pioneer breeders to establish a breed during the influx of “the exotics” in the early 1970s and follows the breed, association, and breeders from 1971 through 2020.

Underwritten by the American Gelbvieh Foundation (AGF), the full-color 11-by-8.5 inch breed history book is packed with facts, photos and personal stories and comments that highlight the breed’s rich history, including unexpected challenges, bold decisions and cyclical cattle markets. It encapsulates the good, the bad and the ugly and provides insights into the processes and events of the past and interconnects them.

“This book was a labor of love and the result of material gleaned from written documents as well as interviews and photographs provided by past and current AGA members, staff members and executive directors,” states Al Knapp, president of the AGF. “The book’s author, Teres Lambert, spent a year on the project and turned every stone she could find. Her work paid off, as the book is a fascinating read and the Foundation is extremely pleased with the end result.”

The book is set to be released Dec. 4, at the 2020 AGA Annual Meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska. Individuals wishing to obtain a book should contact the AGA at info@gelbvieh.org or call the AGA office at 303-465-2333. Receive the 50-year history book with a suggested donation to the AGF of $35, plus the cost of shipping and handling.

A special thank you goes out to all the past and present AGA member sponsors who purchased breeder pages that will be featured in the history book. The AGF would also like to thank the corporate sponsors for their contributions to preserving the Gelbvieh breed’s history in the U.S.

The American Gelbvieh Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation which helps support member education, youth development, and research for the American Gelbvieh Association.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association