American Lamb Board Elects New Leadership

The American Lamb Board (ALB) elected FY 2024 leadership at their meeting January 10, 2024, held ahead of the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) convention in Denver, Colorado. The newly-elected chair is Jeff Ebert, KS representing producers 100 head or less. Jeff has served as ALB’s Vice Chair 2022-2023 and prior to joining ALB, served on the ASI Exec Committee in 2015. David Fisher, TX represents producers greater than 500 head was elected as Vice Chair; Don Hawk, OH represents Feeders and will serve as Secretary. Jimmy Parker, AL represents producers 100 head or more will serve as Treasurer. The additional board members are Andrew Allman, CO; Carlos Barba, IL; Mike Duff, ID; Dave McEwen, MT; Stephen Schreier, MN; and Gary Visintainer, CO, Karissa Issacs, CO; Cathrine Harper, CO; Steve Breeding, DE. The Board represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry including producers, feeders, seedstock producers and processors. The 13-member Board, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, serves without compensation. Members are nominated by qualified organizations, including ASI and National Lamb Feeders Association. “As demand for lamb grows in the US it is ALB’s goal to increase the production and quality of American Lamb, to ensure consumers shop locally and support American Lamb producers, said chairman Jeff Ebert”.