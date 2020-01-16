American Lamb Board: FAQs

The American Lamb Board is funded through mandatory assessments collected under the federally mandated Lamb Checkoff program. There is a live weight assessment of $.007 per pound paid by the seller of sheep or lambs and a first handler assessment of $.42 per head assessment paid by the entity who owns sheep or lambs at the time of slaughter. Photo by Carrie Stadheim



Building awareness and expanding demand for American Lamb and strengthening its position in the marketplace are ongoing efforts, and the ALB board of directors is dedicated to the cause. The board will next meet January 22 during the American Sheep Industry’s annual convention in Scottsdale, AZ.

While the American Lamb industry has some familiarity with the American Lamb Board (ALB), questions still come up. Here are answers to frequently asked questions.

Q: What does the ALB do?

A: The American Lamb Board’s 13 members determines the direction of programs conducted on behalf of US lamb producers who contribute through the American Lamb Checkoff. The work of the ALB is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the board’s programs are supported and implemented by the staff in Denver, CO.

Q: What programs does the ALB conduct?

A: ALB conducts promotion, research and information programs with the goal of creating greater demand and profitability for the entire industry. ALB does not promote imported lamb. It does not promote wool. ALB is not funded by dues and is forbidden by law to influence legislation. It exists to promote lamb to consumers and provide information to help producers raise lamb more efficiently and effectively.

Q: How is ALB funded?

A: The program is funded through mandatory assessments collected under the federally mandated Lamb Checkoff program. There is a live weight assessment of $.007 per pound paid by the seller of sheep or lambs and a first handler assessment of $.42 per head assessment paid by the entity who owns sheep or lambs at the time of slaughter. The assessments are remitted to the ALB. The Board’s expenditures for administration are limited to 10% or less of projected revenues. All remaining revenues are expended on programs related to promotion, research and information for the American Lamb industry.

Q: Who is represented on the ALB?

A: The Board represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry including producers, feeders, seedstock producers and processors. The 13-member Board, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, serves without compensation. Members are nominated by qualified organizations, including the American Sheep Industry Association and National Lamb Feeders Association.

–American Lamb Board