American Lamb Board now accepting Cooperative Funding Program applications

The American Lamb Board allocates funds through the Cooperative Funding Program for local sheep producer groups, lamb suppliers and direct marketers. The program is designed to cost-share marketing efforts that align with ALB’s mission to grow awareness and demand for American Lamb. Applications can be submitted now through September 30, 2024.

“The Cooperative Funding Program is a fantastic opportunity to help producers, suppliers, and direct marketers share information and resources about the advantages of American Lamb with consumers, retailers and the food service industry,” said ALB Chairman Jeff Ebert. “The program was designed to cost-share marketing and promotional campaigns that reach consumers at the local level.”

Producers can apply for funding to reach consumers, chefs or retailers through marketing and promotional projects designed to build awareness and grow demand for American Lamb. In addition, suppliers, including direct marketers, can apply for funds to promote American Lamb products in the retail or food service sectors. The promotions should use innovative marketing techniques to incentivize restaurants and/or retailers to promote and support American Lamb.

ALB allocates funds annually to support local marketing initiatives targeting non-industry audiences. The program supports projects in which applicants are willing to share costs and provide additional resources for the funded project. Click here to learn more about the program and download the application.

–American Lamb Board