American Lamb Summit 2025 Celebrates Industry Success



The 2025 American Lamb Summit, held on July 23-25 at the University of Idaho in Moscow, marked a significant milestone for the US sheep industry, drawing industry leaders, producers, and educators together to explore innovations and strategies for growth. This year’s event was the third summit of its kind, which focused on enhancing the competitiveness of American Lamb.

Summit attendees heard from top experts on a variety of topics aimed at improving product quality and industry efficiency. The topics included education in production practices, marketing and industry trends. Attendees learned about profitable grazing systems, livestock nutrition, reducing antibiotic use, product quality, consumer trends, supply chain analysis and much more.

The American Lamb Summit also served as a platform for new and seasoned producers to network, learn, and share resources.

“The summit was a great opportunity to engage with veteran lamb producers and industry leaders, while also welcoming new producers,” said Jeff Ebert, chairman of the American Lamb Board. “It’s encouraging to see such a diverse group of industry leaders from across the country all share an excitement about the future of the American Lamb industry.”

Funding from the American Lamb Checkoff initiative continues to support educational programs like this, fostering ongoing growth and market share expansion. For more details about the summit and future events, visit LambBoard.com.

-American Lamb Board