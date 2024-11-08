American voters choose Trump in overwhelming numbers

More election coverage Secretary of Agriculture The Hagstrom Report revealed that Rep. Thomas Massie, (R-Ky) signaled Wednesday that he is “ready and willing” to accept a role concerning “the health and well-being” of Americans in President-elect Trump’s administration, but he shot down a rumor that he has already accepted a role as Agriculture secretary, according to his statement on the X platform and The Hill. The Hagstrom Report also said that Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway, R-Texas, is among the people being mentioned as a possible Agriculture secretary in the Trump administration. Other names already mentioned include Ted McKinney, the Agriculture undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the Trump administration who is now CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture; Kip Tom, an Indiana farmer who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations agencies in Rome and is co-chair of Farmers and Ranchers for Trump; and Sid Miller, the Texas agriculture commissione, said the Hagstrom Report. RL 21 South Dakotans overwhelmingly rejected a law that would have given the state Public Utilities Commission power over county rules set to protect their residents from an incoming carbon pipeline. RL 21, which was the ballot version (same wording) as SB 201, lost in the general election, with about 60 percent of voters choosing to repeal the measure. According to South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline company, has reported it will re-apply for a permit with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Nov. 19, 2024. “The people have spoken. This is a mandate from the voters that South Dakota is not for sale,” said Rep. Karla Lems, the Canton Republican who helped refer the law to a public vote after it narrowly cleared the state Legislature in March, in a Dakota Scout news story. “They understand that our property rights are sacred and the legislature got it wrong. Now we move forward to enact much needed protections.”

With 301 electoral votes and 73,639,541 actual votes, Republican Donald Trump has claimed the 47th presidency of the United States. J.D. Vance, former Ohio Senator, will serve as the Vice president.

As of Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, Democrat candidate Kamala Harris had earned 226 electoral votes and 69,339,039 individual votes.

The Associated Press said on Wednesday that the Senate would be controlled by Republicans and as of press time, control of the House had not been determined.

While neither presidential candidate spoke significantly, if at all, about their intentions for future livestock policy, Trump has talked of his desire to implement tariffs as a way to protect US industries and to pay off the federal debt.

“To me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary today is the word tariff,” said incoming President Trump in an interview with Joe Rogan before the election.

“This country can become rich with the proper use of tariffs,” said Trump.

“Our country was the richest – comparatively – in the 1880s and 1890s,” said Trump in the Rogan interview. He paraphrased President McKinley, who said, at that time, “We will not allow the enemy to come in and take our jobs, our factories, our workers, our families, unless they pay a big price.”

Trump indicated that income from tariffs could offset the income tax, but didn’t go into detail on that subject. The Trump administration, in his first term, showed support for responsible grazing and multiple use of federal lands.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association congratulated the president elect.

“Congratulations to President-Elect Trump for his historic victory last night and for running such a hard-fought campaign. NCBA is excited to work with the President-Elect to undo the harm which cattle producers have endured under four years of “Bidenomics” and restore the free-market principles which have made U.S. cattle and beef the finest and safest in the world.” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane in an official news release. “Despite cattle prices soaring to record highs over the previous years, producers have been squeezed by exceptionally high input costs, record inflation, and the Biden Administration’s so-called competition agenda. This is the perfect opportunity to execute a hard reset on all of these failed policies.”

Nevada auction barn owner Jack Payne hosted a “ranchers for Trump” rally in September to raise funds for the campaign. Payne said he contacted the campaign to let the staff know that local donors had put together $270,000 to support Trump, and he wanted to hand-deliver the donation. However, he was instructed to send the money along with photos of each check, and was told he would get a few minutes with the presidential candidate.

Payne was disappointed that, while he was able to attend an event with Trump, he did not get time to actually talk to him about livestock issues. Payne soon after sent Trump a brief but detailed letter, and he believes the rushed atmosphere of the meeting was not Trump’s doing, but rather the strategy of the campaign.

He is hoping Trump reads the 12 point letter and takes it to heart.

“We strongly advised him to pick an advisory board of independent folks in agriculture. Not necessarily from any organization. I hope he doesn’t pick any globalists,” said Payne, adding he hopes Wyoming’s Congresswoman Harriet Hageman can serve as a spokesman for agriculture.

Payne said one of the biggest issues he believes the incoming president should and will address is the increasing volumes of beef and cattle imports.

“As a salebarn owner and rancher, one of the biggest deals that jumps out at me is imports. Some of our industry spokesmen want to tell us that imported lean beef helps the US cattle industry because it pushes up the price of fat, but if they weren’t importing that lean beef, they’d have to buy our cull cows, and then they’d we would be getting paid what those cows are worth,” he said. Payne pointed out that US cull cows nearly always go to a feeder when leaving the ranch because the “lean” market is now apparently being fulfilled by imports.

Payne said he hopes the new president will withdraw the USDA animal ID rule.

He also urged incoming President Trump to scrutinize the “carbon credit” issue. “We need to get out of this hokey pokey monopoly money and get back to ranching,” he said, in regard to carbon credit payments.

“Let’s unleash the economic energies of the cattle industry in the west and in all of America. Let’s start grazing this grass instead of burning it. They will realize that cows are carbon negative,” he said.