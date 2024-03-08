Americans move to rural areas, foreigners to US cities 

Both rural (nonmetro) and urban (metro) populations grew because of increased migration over the last few years; however, the sources of the increased migration are different, the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service highlighted in a chart released Thursday.

In 2020–21 and 2021–22, rural areas experienced an increase in population because more people moved from urban to rural areas than in the opposite direction, a reversal of domestic migration trends from the previous decade, ERS said.

Fear of exposure to COVID-19 in urban areas and the subsequent increase in remote work contributed to this dramatic shift in migration patterns.

Conversely, urban areas increased their population through migration from other countries, ERS added. International migration to urban areas reached a peak of 0.34% in 2021–22.The information came from Rural America at a Glance, an ERS publication released in November.

–The Hagstrom Report