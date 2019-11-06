America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders – $1,500 Scholarship

America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders exists to make youth aware of the various career opportunities within the industry of agriculture by providing scholarships that help further their education. The Bayer Fund, offers $1,500 scholarships to students pursuing a career in various sects of agriculture.

In order to apply for this scholarship, students must meet the below criteria:

Must be a high school senior (public, private or home-schooled) or enrolled in college full time (minimum of 12 credit hours).

Must be planning to pursue a degree in a qualifying area of study.

Must be planning to attend a vocational, 2-year or 4-year qualifying ag related study program after high school.

Must meet a minimum 2.5 GPA requirement.

Must obtain no less than two electronic endorsements from qualifying farmers who live or farm in an eligible county.

For more information, visit https://www.americasfarmers.com/grow-ag-leaders/

–Bayer Fund