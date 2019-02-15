Amy Klobuchar joins the race for president

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Sunday became the second member of the Senate Agriculture Committee to declare candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

At her campaign event in Minnesota, Klobuchar brought up the issue of climate change, Axios reported.

"The people are on our side when it comes to climate change," Klobuchar said.

"Why? Because like you and I, they believe in science. That's why in the first 100 days of my administration, I will reinstate the Clean Power rules and gas mileage standards and put forth sweeping legislation to invest in green jobs and infrastructure. And on Day One, we will rejoin the international climate agreement."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who also sits on the committee, declared her candidacy a few weeks ago.

–The Hagstrom Report