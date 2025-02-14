An Open Letter to the Editor   

We are four former South Dakota State Librarians. We strongly urge the South Dakota State Legislature to vote NO on the proposed changes (HB 1041) to the South Dakota State Library and the corresponding state statutes. The current staff of 21.5 employees are some of the most efficient civil servants in state government serving as a resource for over 500 libraries. The South Dakota State Library is one of the smallest state libraries among their fifty state counterparts. Yet, they are highly regarded and appreciated by the communities they serve.

In 2006 a thorough review by an out-of-state expert/consultant was conducted. This led the way for modernization, down-sizing and much greater efficiencies. (See 2006 Bushing Report) At that time, staffing was at 37, then reduced to 27 which was again reduced a decade later to the current 21.5 staff to pay for a new, less costly and more technologically advanced overlay. This new system which was named South Dakota Share-IT allowed the State Library to link all participating libraries with no cost to the local school or public library. The end result is that patrons can discover what each library has for their physical holdings. For example, a search by a patron in Lemmon Public can see what Siouxland Library has and a student at Aberdeen High School can locate a specific book title which SDSU has. This has resulted in over 71,500 inter-Library loans between and among South Dakota libraries in 2023. What tremendous use of resources and savings for local communities!

The state’s universities and a few larger public libraries are also members of the international OCLC network. However, without the State Library’s connecting software and their librarians who manage it, most of the state will go dark. The information isolation will be devastating to local schools and communities, particularly rural areas. Without access to magazine articles through subject databases and access to books held by hundreds of linked South Dakota libraries, individual research and inter-library loan will be severely curtailed.

In short, the proposed drastic reduction of personnel and budget cuts would severely limit the State Library’s capacity to support k-12 schools, homeschoolers, public and academic libraries. Additionally, the economic impact overtime would be crippling, again most especially to rural schools and communities. This ill-advised legislation will NOT save tax-payers’ money. In fact, it will most likely have the opposite effect, costing tax-payers more money but with limited access to fewer resources, trainings and services.

We strongly urge South Dakota lawmakers to reject HB1041. Restore full funding (including accepting annual federal funds) to support the amazing work of the State Library. Please contact your local libraries, school boards and community leaders. The State Library is an efficient, cost-effective, trusted and valuable resource for all South Dakotans.

Sincerely,

Daria Bossman, State Librarian, 2012 – 2021

Dorothy Liegl, State Librarian, 2004 – 2007

Suzanne Miller, State Librarian, 1999 – 2004

Jane Kolbe, State Librarian, 1986 – 1999