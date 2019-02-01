An Update on Forest Plan Revision

Your Questions Answered:

What is the status of Forest Plan Revision on the Custer Gallatin?

The Forest is entering into year three of the four-year Forest Plan Revision process. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement is forthcoming and will kick off another formal opportunity for comment. Following the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, comments will be reviewed, changes may occur and a final environmental impact statement is expected early 2020.

When will the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) be out?

Given the recent lapse in government funding there is a small delay in the release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, however the document and associated appendices are expected out in the near future.

When will the comment period begin and how long will it last?

Upon release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) & notice in the Federal Register – this will kick off a 90-day formal comment period. Comments are strongly encouraged online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin and navigating to Forest Plan Revision, then commenting once the commenting period opens up. Exact dates are subject to change and are based upon the publication in the Federal Register.

Does the government shutdown affect the amount of comment time?

No, the government shutdown does not affect the amount of time the document is available for comment. A 90-day comment period is a general comment length for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement phase and the Forest intends to continue with a 90-day comment opportunity.

Will public meetings occur during this next comment phase?

The Forest intends to conduct public meetings (dates TBD) in the middle of the comment period to help understand the document and be available to answer questions.

–US Forest Service