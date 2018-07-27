Anders takes over Belle Fourche Livestock

There's a new face at Belle Fourche Livestock Exchange, and he's been busy getting to know all of the other faces in the region.

Baxter Anders, who lives southeast of Rapid City with his wife and three small children, bought BFLE from Thor Roseth and Jeff Long earlier this spring. He took over ownership on June 1. Roseth and Long continue to operate Philip Livestock.

Anders had worked with Roseth and Long at Philip Livestock for about 10 years, before taking the plunge to buy the barn in Belle Fourche, he said.

There isn't much reason to make big changes to the successful business, said Anders. The yard crew and office staff will remain the same.

"Jeff and Thor had a really good staff here when we got here and we're going to keep them in place. They do a really good job," he said.

Meeting consignors and hopefully finding new ones has occupied much of Anders' time since the first of June. "We've been in the country probably 95 percent of the time, knocking on doors, meeting new people and regular consignors."

Recommended Stories For You

He credits Roseth and Long with building good relationships with cattle buyers and he hopes to continue those connections.

Anders looks for a strong calf market this fall, saying there seems to be a lot of buyer interest right now. "People call every day wondering about the cattle and when certain ones are going to come."

His July 26 sale featured feeder cattle, and he said some 747 pound yearlings brought $1.70 per pound. Weigh up cows have been worth about $.65 to $.70 cents per pound depending on condition and quality, he said.

Growing up on a ranch near Elm Springs, South Dakota, Anders has done all aspects of ranch work, plus day work for neighbors that included cattle work and farming.