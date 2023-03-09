Anderson Cattle Company
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: March 2, 2023
Location: at the Ranch Glendive, Mt
Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson
Averages:
54 yearling bulls averaged $6,366
Anderson Cattle Company had a great day to enjoy some brisket and buy a bull. There was a large group of ranchers in the barn to purchase bulls. Kim had the bulls in good condition and it shows with how well they were received.
Top bull was lot 14, 1/16/2022 Ande Cavalier 2729 son of JVC Cavalry V3326 x Connealy Thunder for $10,500.
Lot 43, 1/17/2022 Ande Charley 2337 son of SAV Recharge 3436 x EXAR upshot 0562B for $10,000.
Lot 35, 3/24/2022 Ande Blockade 2822 son of Sitz Barricade 632F x SAV Resource 1441 for $9,500.
Lot 42, 1/16/2022 Ande Charge Up 2317 son of SAV Recharge 3436 x EXAR Upsot 0562B for $9,500.