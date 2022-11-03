Anderson to Fill Role as SDBIC Executive Director 

PIERRE, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is pleased to announce Jodie Anderson as the new SDBIC Executive Director. Anderson assumed her new role on November 1, 2022.

Anderson hails from a ranch in Haakon County and considers Pierre, South Dakota her hometown. She earned her B.S. in Agricultural Business from Colorado State University then lived and worked in several western states before returning to South Dakota. SDBIC President, Veabea Thomas says they are excited to welcome Jodie to the team. “We are so excited to have Jodie Anderson. She has been working part time at the SDBIC office and has a good working knowledge of the Beef Checkoff. Jodie and Suzy Geppert, Executive Director of Beef Logic, along with directors of SDBIC are excited to start collaborating together on projects.”

Anderson is the owner and President of Strategic Association Services where she has served multiple non-profit organizations, including 16 years as the Executive Director for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. In this role, Anderson worked closely with South Dakota’s agricultural community as well as state and industry leaders and she brings many years of beef industry experience to the SDBIC team.

“I look forward to continuing my years of service to South Dakota’s beef producers through the Beef Checkoff,” said Anderson. “The South Dakota Beef Industry Council has developed some exciting activities and programs and I relish the opportunity to work with our state’s farmers and ranchers to build on past successes and create new ones. I’m confident our team will continue to generate fantastic opportunities to build beef demand.”

Jodie’s resume also includes previous experience at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and she was instrumental in the launch of the SD Agricultural Land Trust. Jodie and her sister co-own their family ranch in western South Dakota and Texas and she resides in Pierre with her daughter Quinn.

Please direct inquiries and requests to Jodie Anderson at janderson@sdbeef.org or by calling 605-224-4722.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council