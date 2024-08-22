Angler injured in black bear attack on Stillwater River 

BILLINGS – An angler was injured in a black bear attack on the Stillwater River near Beehive on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The angler, an adult male, was fishing alone on the bank of the Stillwater Riverwhen he encountered a black bear. The bear swatted the man’s face andimmediately left the incident site. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuriesand did not seek medical attention.

The bear’s behavior was likely defensive in the surprise, close encounter. Due to thenature of this defensive encounter, there are no efforts to capture the bear at this time. Recreationists, including anglers, should be aware while in bear country, especially in areas with abundant natural foods such as fruit and berries and where hearing may be limited along rivers and streams.

Be bear aware

Montana is bear country and bears of both species can be especially active this time of year as they prepare for winter hibernation. People should be prepared toencounter grizzly or black bears in Montana. Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts. Here are some precautions to help avoid negative bear encounters while exploring the outdoors:

Carry bear spray in an accessible place and know how to use it.

Stay alert and look for bear activity, especially where visibility or hearing is limited (woods, bushy areas, streams).

Travel in a group and keep members together (especially kids).

Make noise whenever possible to avoid surprising a bear, especially where visibility or hearing is limited.

Avoid traveling at night, dawn or dusk.

Avoid carcass sites and scavenger concentrations.

For more information on bear safety, visit: fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware .

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks