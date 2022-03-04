Angus: Applications Open for Regional Manager Internship

Those interested in a fall internship opportunity focused on field work should apply by April 1.

The American Angus Association® is accepting applications for its regional manager internship, to take place in the fall of 2022. The 13 regional managers of the Association serve as a resource in the field to Angus breeders. The Association’s field services team is excited to offer this position, designed to enhance a student’s ability to build effective relationships, craft promotional strategies and learn about the cattle industry. The 9-week, full-time internship begins in August and lasts until December. It will be based at the Association headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, with numerous opportunities to travel to different regions of the country.

The regional manager intern will gain valuable, hands-on experience in the Angus business. With opportunities to assist with herd visits, secure advertising in the Angus Journal and Angus Beef Bulletin and provide insight to breeders, the student will become knowledgeable in various areas.

“The regional manager internship offers a unique learning experience for rising junior and senior college students interested in a career as a field representative with a breed association or similar positions within the industry,” said David Gazda, regional manager and director of field services. “It will provide an opportunity to gain valuable work experience and exposure to all entities and departments of the Association from conception to end product. Most importantly, this internship will provide an individual a greater insight into the role regional managers perform as a representative of the Association and the skills sets required to serve successfully in this position.”

The intern will have the opportunity to promote the Angus breed and represent the Association by attending production sales, shows and other events.

“The role of the regional manager is what truly drives the advancement and connection within the Angus breed,” said Brett Spader, Angus Media president. “This team of dedicated professionals serve as a trusted resource for Angus breeders and buyers of Angus genetics by delivering information, guidance and support across all aspects of the Association and its entities. This internship is a unique opportunity to become familiar with all aspects of the Angus breed while having a meaningful impact on Angus breeders.”

Students who wish to apply should upload their résumé, cover letter and references to the career center at http://www.angus.org/careers by April 1, 2022. Visit http://www.angus.org/careers for full internship descriptions and requirements.

–American Angus Association