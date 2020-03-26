Angus Foundation Announces Talon Youth Education Learning Program Intern and Host Ranch

Chase Brinegar, Ottumwa, Iowa, will intern with Bar 69 Angus Ranch, Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

The Angus Foundation introduces Chase Brinegar, Ottumwa, Iowa, as one of the 2020 Angus/Talon Youth Education Learning Program Interns, which will give him the opportunity to have real-world cattle experience this summer. Brinegar will intern with Bar 69 Angus Ranch, Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

“I want to gain more knowledge in record keeping and management and how to maintain a well-documented herd,” Brinegar said. “I also would like to sharpen my skills in breeding cattle with Artificial Insemination and heat detection.”

The Talon Youth Education Learning Program internship is the legacy of the late Camron “Cam” Cooper of The Talon Ranch, Twin Bridges, Montana. Cooper set up the alon Youth Education Learning Program Endowment Fund in 2009 to be a holistic educational experience for students.

The internship program pairs motivated Angus youth with working registered Angus breeders/ranches to provide youth valuable education and work experience for a summer. The internship program is open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent college graduates under age 25 who are majoring in an agricultural field of study.

Brinegar is a freshman at Iowa State University, where he is pursuing an animal science degree. His future goal is to return home and grow his family farm with his father and brother.

In the summer of 2019, Brinegar worked for Mosher Angus Farms, where he had the opportunity to work with purebred Angus cattle and gained knowledge of record keeping and the calving process.

“The Talon Youth Education Learning Program is a hands-on program that gives students a unique opportunity,” said Thomas Marten, Angus Foundation executive director. “Interns experience firsthand what it’s like to run a cattle operation every day, which will encourage future cattlemen and women to enter the Angus business.”

Bar 69 Angus Ranch is a 300-head registered Angus herd on approximately 22,000 acres in South Dakota. Brinegar will learn about nutrition, vaccinations, preconditioning, branding and Artificial Insemination (AI). He will have the opportunity to ultrasound heifers and move and sort cows by horseback. He will also assist with pre-sale operations and paperwork.

“We do our best to ensure our intern has the opportunity to use their skills and work in their area of interests,” said Deb Kukuchka, co-owner Bar 69 Angus Ranch. “We work hard but have fun, and because we are so diverse, our interns get to experience many aspects of agriculture.”

Since the creation of the Angus/Talon Youth Education Learning Program, five interns have been hosted by ranches across the country.

“We believe Chase and Bar 69 Angus Ranch are a great match for the Angus/Talon Youth Education Learning Program Internship,” Marten said. “We are confident the experience will provide a great opportunity for Chase to grow personally and professionally.”

For more information about the Angus Foundation, visit angusfoundation.org, or call 816-383-5100.

— Written by Amber Wahlgren, Angus Communications