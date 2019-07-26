Angus Foundation Awards Record Scholarships
As higher education costs continue to rise, the Angus Foundation raises the bar on scholarship investment in young people. To help offset the cost of undergraduate and graduate degrees, 90 juniors received scholarships that totaled $226,700 at the 2019 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) held July 14-20 in Louisville, Kentucky.
“The Angus juniors are the future of our industry, and we are proud to support their growth,” said Rod Schoenbine, Angus Foundation director of development. “We are thankful for our generous donors who make it possible to invest in our juniors as they continue their education.”
A five-member committee evaluates the scholarship applications and considers National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) involvement, state association participation, leadership and other criteria. Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $2.9 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships.
For more news and information on the Angus Foundation, please visit AngusFoundation.com. A list of scholarship winners follows.
Undergraduate Angus Foundation General Scholarship – $1,000
Jillian Frye – Three Forks, MT
Taylor Glover – Pikeville, NC
Morgan Knapp – Bloomfield, IA
Holly Marsh – Union, IL
Kristen Massingill – Hamilton, TX
Ryland McCormick – Plesantville, IA
Allyson Sellers – Vilonia, AR
Reagan Skow – Palisade, NE
Undergraduate Angus Foundation General Scholarship – $3,000
Alexandria Cozzitorto – Olathe, KS
Ethan Dickerson – Paradise, KS
Katelyn Eathington – Avon, IL
Bryce Fitzgerald – West Grove, PA
Kalli Flanders – Buffalo, KY
Bree Gaffney – Barneveld, WI
Paige Gaffney – Barneveld, WI
Lily Gisclair – Longville, LA
Jenna Hamilton – Buena Vista, VA
Gabriela Hernandez – Wellington, FL
Zach McCall – Greenville, VA
Carrie Otte – St. Mary, MO
Rylie Philipello – Bryan, TX
Miranda Raithel – Falls City, NE
Daniel Rohrbaugh – Seven Valleys, PA
Hailey Roye – Fayetteville, AR
Mardee Sadowsky – Eagleville, MO
Kristina Scheurman – Warsaw, OH
Jace Stagemeyer – Page, NE
Nicole Stevenson – Joliet, MT
Kelsey Vejraska – Omak, WA
Austin Vieselmeyer – Amherst, CO
Samantha Wallace – Kansas, OH
Madison Weaver – Ephrata, PA
Undergraduate Angus Foundation General Scholarship – $5,000
Lindsey Decker – Philo, IL
Sydni Lienemann – Princeton, NE
Graduate Angus Foundation General Scholarship – $5,000
Madison Butler – Vincennes, IN
Jaden Carlson – Pipestone, MN
Michaela Clowser – Milford, NE
Corbin Cowles – Rockfield, KY
Macy Perry – Prather, CA
2012 NJAS – In a League of Their Own Scholarship – $500
Catherine Cowles – Rockfield, KY
Samantha Wallace – Kansas, OH
Arkansas Angus Auxiliary Scholarship – $500
Allyson Sellers – Vilonia, AR
Jean Ann (Neumeyer) Bojorquez Memorial and Robert and Hollyce Neumeyer Angus Scholarship – $1,000
Kelsey Vejraska – Omak, WA
Joseph and Susanne Bush/J & S Ranch Scholarship – $500
Dylan Denny – Lubbock, TX
C.L. Cook Angus Scholarship Endowment Fund – $1,500
Daniel Williams – Milan, GA
Certified Angus Beef â brand/National Junior Angus Association – $1,500
Keegan Cassady – Bloomington, IL
Pat Goggins Memorial Angus Scholarship – $1,000
C.J. Stevenson – Hobson, MT
Oliver A. Hansen/Laudemere Farm Angus Scholarship – $500
Baxter Knapp – Bloomfield, IA
James and Mary Lou Henderson/Bradley 3 Ranch Angus Scholarship – $1,250
Rylie Philipello – Bryan, TX
Howard and JoAnne Hillman/Bon View Farms State Scholarship – $1,000
Paydon Casper – Lake Preston, SD
Howard and JoAnne Hillman/Bon View Farms National Scholarship – $1,000
Claire Hawthorne – Westby, WI
James E. Horton, Jr. Angus Scholarship – $2,500
Katie Smith – Cullman, AL
Iowa Junior Angus Association State Scholarship – $750
Cassidy Becker – Diagonal, IA
Iowa Junior Angus Association National Scholarship – $750
Grant Cash – York, PA
Kansas Angus Association Scholarship – $1,000
Bryanna Hite – Valley Center, KS
Gordon and Robin Keys and Family Maryland Angus Scholarship – $1,250
Megan Pelan – Jefferson, MD
Gordon and Robin Key and Family Virginia Angus Scholarship – $1,250
Jacob McCall – Greenville, VA
Joe Bill Meng Memorial Angus Scholarship – $1,000
Caroline Cowles – Rockfield, KY
Ed and Wilma Minix/Black Witch Farm Angus Youth Scholarship – $4,000
Daniel Williams – Milan, GA
Montana Angus Youth Scholarship – $2,000
Garrett Bromenshenk – Billings, MT
NJAA Alumni and Friends Scholarship – $2,000
Cale Hinrichsen – Westmoreland, KS
Mack C. Olson Memorial Angus Scholarship – $700
Sophia Patchin – Mitchellville, IA
Pennsylvania Angus Association Scholarship – $500
Cailey Dahlquist – Washington, PA
Roscoe L. Richardson Memorial Scholarship- $500
Delaney Heath – Cooksville, MD
John Rucker Family Angus Scholarship – $1,250
Sarah Harris – Buchanan, VA
Ray Sims Angus Scholarship – $1,500
Ashley Cox – Eagle Point, OR
Richard L. Spader Scholarship – $5,000
Claire Stevenson – Hobson, MT
Haley Greiman – Perry, IA
Angus/ Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Undergraduate Scholarship – $5,000
Ryan Callahan – Edmond, OK
Keegan Cassady – Bloomington, IL
Madison Cox – Eagle Point, OR
Dawson Dal Porto – Oakley, CA
Sierra Day – Cerro Gordo, IL
Eva Hinrichsen – Westmoreland, KS
Kallie, Knott – LaOtto, IN
Nicholas Pohlman – Prairie Grove, AR
McKayla Raines – Seaman, OH
Miles Stagemeyer – Page, NE
Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Graduate Scholarship – $10,000
Esther McCabe – Elk City, KS
Texas Angus Association “Texas Challenge” Scholarship – $1,000
Kaydee Free – Salado, TX
Kristen Massingill – Hamilton, TX
Rylie Philipello – Bryan, TX
Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship – $1,000
Brianna Erdmann – Leola, SD
Cory Watt Memorial Scholarship – $2,000
C.J. Stevenson – Hobson, MT
Western States National Junior Angus Show Scholarship – $500
Katia Voloshin – Craig, CO
Richard and Wanda Wilson Scholarship – $1,000
Jack Henderson – East Troy, WI
DeEtta Wood Memorial Scholarship – $1,000
Justin Wood – Willow Spring, NC
Woodlawn Farms Angus Scholarship – $1,500
Kaydee Free – Salado, TX
Gary Brost LEAD Award
Holly Marsh – Union, IL
Lindsey Decker – Philo, IL
Katelyn Eathington – Avon, IL
Kallie Knott – LaOtto, IN
Chambers LEAD Award
Seth Cox – Eagle Point, OR
Stan J. Prox LEAD Award
Garrett Handsaker – Pearl City, IL
Gary M. Stoller Jump Start Your LEADership Award
Addison Cotton – York, NE
–American Angus Association