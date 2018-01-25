Angus Foundation hires a development director

Rod Schoenbine leads fundraising efforts to advance education, youth and research for the Angus breed.

The Angus Foundation announces the addition of Rod Schoenbine as the development director. He started Jan. 8, 2018, during the National Western Stock Show, and he is responsible for fundraising and relationship building to help achieve the organization's mission of advancing education, youth and research for the Angus breed and American Angus Association® members.

"Rod's education, industry knowledge and professional career experiences in marketing animal health products to beef cattle producers and customer service roles, combined with his extensive network and familiarity with Angus breeders and allied industry, makes him a perfect fit for our new director of development fundraising position," said Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation president. "From his volunteer service on Angus Foundation scholarship selection committees; influencing industry support for our organization's fundraising events; and advocating our mission of education, youth and research in his engagements with producers over the past decade, Rod's understanding and appreciation for the Angus Foundation's work is unequaled. We are very fortunate to have recruited an individual of Rod's caliber and professional abilities to help raise funds."

Most recently, Schoenbine was the cattle genetics specialist for Zoetis Animal Health after serving as a territory manager for two different regions of the U.S. He managed territory sales of animal health and genomic products to cattle producers to achieve sales objectives in his most recent role, and he achieved 49 and 40 percent growth in 2013 and 2014, respectively. During that time, he was honored with multiple awards and honors, including, Sales Performance Awards: Presidents Circle in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013; 2011 Contributor to Genetics Brand Strategy Session – Madison, New Jersey; Managed Zoetis Genetics Summer Intern program: 2012 – 2016; 2013 Bear Award winner – coworker recognition, going beyond job description; 2013 & 2015 Two Boots Award winner – customer centric award; 2017 Zoetis Master's Program participant.

Before joining Zoetis, he was the coordinator for producer programs and data services at Certified Angus Beef LLC (CAB) after his time as manager for carcass data collection and product utilization. He also served as beef cattle operations manager for Shadwell Farm Inc., in Lexington, Kentucky, and chief farm operations manager for Simmons Farms in Eldon, Missouri. Schoenbine has a bachelor's degree in animal science from Michigan State University.

"I am very excited to use my industry knowledge, current familiarity with Angus breeders throughout the country and sales and customer service experience to advance the Angus Foundation mission," Schoenbine said. "And I am honored to be a part of the continued growth and "greater good" that is the Angus Foundation."

For more information about the Angus Foundation, contact Jenkins at 816-383-5163, or visit angusfoundation.org for more information.

–Angus Foundation