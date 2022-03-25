Angus Foundation scholarship applications due May 1

Scholarship applications are now available for college students involved with the Angus breed. The Angus Foundation awarded more than $277,000 in scholarships in 2021 alone. The Angus Foundation offers scholarships to undergraduate, graduate and trade school students each year to help Angus youth achieve their educational goals and offset the rising costs of tuition at higher education institutions.

“A hallmark of the Angus Foundation is the encouragement our donors provide youth, from both Angus seedstock and commercial operations using registered Angus, in their studies,” said Thomas Marten, Angus Foundation executive director. “By assisting these young people pursuing rewarding careers, our donors show their passion for the next generation.”

“Angus Foundation scholarships have given me the opportunity to save for graduate school,” said Kristina Scheurman, National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) member and past scholarship recipient. “The support from the Business Breed has always been present within my life, and I’m so thankful to experience this support beyond the show ring.”

Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $3.9 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships. For more information about the Angus Foundation or scholarships, visit angusfoundation.org.

To see the stories and hear the success of past recipients, visit angusfoundation.org.

Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarships

Applicants for undergraduate and graduate scholarships must have, at one time, been a member of the NJAA and currently be an active junior, regular or life member of the American Angus Association®. The following documents are required to be considered for a 2022 undergraduate or graduate scholarship: the 2022 scholarship application; three letters of recommendation; a copy of current high school/college/university transcript; and the applicant’s Association member code. Undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications, eligibility requirements and application guidelines can be found online at angusfoundation.org. Applications are due May 1, 2022 and must be submitted to scholarships@angus.org .

Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship

The Angus Foundation will award four $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate students who use Angus genetics in a commercial cattle operation’s breeding program or whose parents use Angus genetics. Emphasis will be placed on applicants’ knowledge of the cattle industry and perspective of the Angus breed.

The applicants or their parents/guardians must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2019) and must be considered commercial and not seedstock in their operation. The scholarship applies to any field of study. A separate application, from the general Foundation application, is required for the Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship. The application can be found on the Angus Foundation website. Applicants having received or applied for Angus Foundation undergraduate scholarships, using the standard general application this year or in past years, will not be considered for this scholarship.

Certified Angus Beef®/National Junior Angus Association Scholarship

Since 1990, the NJAA has teamed up with Certified Angus Beef® (CAB) LLC to help Angus youth pursue their higher education goals. The selected applicant will receive a $1,500 scholarship. A separate application from the Angus Foundation scholarship application is required for the CAB/NJAA scholarship. Requirements are similar to the general Angus Foundation scholarship; more details can be found on the application. The application is available on the Angus Foundation website.

— Written by Peyton Schmitt, Angus Communications