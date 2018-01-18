Angus Genetics Showcased at 2018 National Western Angus Carload & Pen Show

Angus producers competed for top honors during the 2018 National Western Stock Show (NWSS) Angus Carload & Pen Show, Jan. 13 in Denver, Colo. Three carloads and 47 pens-of-three were showcased in the Yards during the 112th NWSS.

Joe Myers, Harrodsburg, Ky.; Justin Spickler, Glenfield, N.D.; and T.J. Curtin, Blue Mound, Ill., evaluated the bulls and selected champions.

Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla., claimed grand champion carload, with 10 January 2017 bulls sired by 3F Epic 4631, EXAR Stud 4658B, EXAR Resistol 3710B and EXAR Hi-Tech 4769B. The group weighed an average of 1,458 pounds and posted an average scrotal circumference of 38.7 centimeters.

Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., exhibited the reserve grand champion carload with January and February 2017 bulls sired by RBM Step Ahead C80, Barstow Cash, KR Little Joe, KR Status 4267, TEF Outside 514, KR Joe USA 4287, Bushs Tundra 602 and Kramers Apollo 317. The ten bulls posted an average weight of 1,368 pounds, and an average scrotal circumference of 37.7 centimeters.

Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla., showcased the grand champion pen of three bulls with January and February 2017 sons of 3F Epic 4631 and EXAR Stud 4658B. The trio posted an average weight of 1,332 pounds and an average scrotal circumference of 36.0 centimeters. The bulls first won early calf champion.

Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., captured the reserve grand champion pen of three bulls after first claiming late calf champion. The January 2017 sons of Bushs Tundra 602, Barstow Cash, and Kramers Apollo 317 posted an average weight of 1,520 pounds and an average scrotal circumference of 37.0 centimeters.

Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla., showcased the grand champion pen of three heifers with January 2017 daughters of Barstow Cash. The trio posted an average weight of 1,138 pounds. The heifers first won early calf champion.

McCurry Angus Ranch, Burrton, Kan., captured the reserve grand champion pen of three heifers after first claiming late calf champion. The March 2017 daughters of S A V Brilliance 8077and S A V Bismarck 5682 posted an average weight of 868 pounds.

A complete list of winners follows:

2018 NWSS ANGUS CARLOAD & PEN SHOW

DENVER, COLO.

Judges:

Carloads 3 Shown:

Grand Champion Carload of Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Grand Champion Carload of Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.

Pens 47 Shown:

Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Reid Angus Ranch, Akron, Colo.

Reserve Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Bobcat Angus, Shelby, Mont.

Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.

Champion Yearling Pen of Three Bulls: Schroeder Angus, Clarence, Iowa

Reserve Champion Yearling Pen of Three Bulls: NONE

Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.

Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Heifers: McCurry Angus Ranch, Burrton, Kan.

Reserve Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Reid Angus Ranch, Akron, Colo.

Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.

Reserve Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Chestnut Angus Farm, Pipestone, Minn.

Champion Yearling Pen of Three Heifers: McCurry Angus Ranch, Burrton, Kan.

Reserve Champion Yearling Pen of Three Heifers: Herbolsheimer Angus, Pierce, Neb.

Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers: McCurry Angus Ranch, Burrton, Kan.

–American Angus Association