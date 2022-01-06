Angus Internship Deadline is Jan. 10

The American Angus Association offers opportunities for college students to further their education and gain experience with the world’s leading beef cattle association. Paid summer internships offer goal-oriented students an opportunity to build upon writing, editing, photography and organizational abilities while developing knowledge of agriculture and the beef industry. The internships being offered include:

Angus Media: Two writing-intensive opportunities — one focused on the seedstock audience and one focused on the commercial audience — offer the chance to participate in producing publications, including the Angus Journal, Angus Beef Bulletin, Angus Beef Bulletin EXTRA, AJ Daily, editorial websites and social media. The internship can be tailored to the intern’s strengths, but many duties can be anticipated, including traveling to industry events. Experience in news and feature writing, editing and photography are strongly suggested.

Students interested in applying should upload their résumé, cover letter and references to the career center at http://www.angus.org/careers by Jan. 10, 2022. Visit http://www.angus.org/careers for full internship descriptions and requirements.

–American Angus Association