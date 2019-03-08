Angus Members: Check Voting Eligibility Before April 5

Participate in the electoral process during the 2019 Angus Convention by meeting key requirements.

American Angus Association® members wanting to participate in the election of delegates and alternate delegates to the 2019 Annual Convention of Delegates need to meet three eligibility requirements before 4:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT), April 5.

According to Association bylaws, only eligible voting members can nominate, be nominated, vote or be elected in the annual election of delegates. In order to participate in the electoral process and other business during the 136th Annual Convention of Delegates, a member must be an eligible voting member and must meet all of the following requirements by 4:30 p.m. CDT on April 5:

Active regular or life membership (dues paid in full by the deadline stated above)

18 years of age or older

Registered at least one animal or completed at least $250 of business with the Association or Angus Genetics Inc. within the preceding 12 months from when the nomination period begins

The nomination period for 2019 begins April 8; therefore, above criteria must be met by the end of the previous business day, Friday, April 5. It's encouraged to submit all necessary requirements at least three business days prior to April 5 to allow time for processing.

The American Angus Association will mail delegate nomination forms only to active regular and life members who qualify as eligible voting members prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on April 5.

Contact Martha Greer, coordinator of board relations, at 816-383-5100 or mgreer@angus.org with any questions, or reference the complete bylaws of the Association, including the applicable Section 3.6 here.

The 136th Annual Convention of Delegates takes place Monday, Nov. 4 during the National Angus Convention in Reno, Nevada. Online registration for the convention will begin July 1. More information will be available at angusconvention.com.

–American Angus Association