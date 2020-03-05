Angus Members: Check Your Voting Eligibility Now

Participate in the electoral process during the 2020 Angus Convention by meeting key requirements.

American Angus Association® members wanting to participate in the election of delegates and alternate delegates to the 2020 Annual Convention of Delegates need to meet three eligibility requirements before 4:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT), April 10.

According to Association bylaws, only eligible voting members can nominate, be nominated, vote or be elected in the annual election of delegates. In order to participate in the electoral process and other business during the 137th Annual Convention of Delegates, a member must be an eligible voting member and must meet all of the following requirements by 4:30 p.m. CDT on April 10:

Active regular or life membership (dues paid in full by the deadline stated above)

18 years of age or older

Registered at least one animal or completed at least $250 of business with the Association or Angus Genetics Inc. within the preceding 12 months from when the nomination period begins

Be current with all financial obligations to the American Angus Association and all of its subsidiaries when the nomination process begins.

The nomination period for 2020 begins April 13; therefore, above criteria must be met by the end of the previous business day, Friday, April 10. It’s encouraged to submit all necessary requirements at least three business days prior to April 10 to allow time for processing.

The American Angus Association will mail delegate nomination materials only to active regular and life members who qualify as eligible voting members prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on April 10.

Contact Martha Greer, coordinator of board relations, at 816-383-5100 or mgreer@angus.org with any questions, or reference the complete bylaws of the Association, including the applicable Section 3.6 here.

The 137th Annual Convention of Delegates takes place Monday, Nov. 9 during the National Angus Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. Online registration for the convention will begin July 1. More information will be available at angusconvention.com.

–American Angus Association