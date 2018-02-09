Angus ‘Women Connected Conference’ applications due Feb. 15

Apply by Feb. 15, 2018, to attend conference sponsored by American Angus Auxiliary.

The American Angus Auxiliary is excited to announce that it is hosting its fourth Women Connected Conference bringing together Angus cattlewomen, Auxiliary members and other women involved in the Angus industry. Twenty women will be selected from applications to join the 10-member Auxiliary executive committee April 18-20, 2018, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, at the historic Elms Hotel. The theme for this bi-annual conference is "Engaging Minds, Renewing Spirits". Attendees will participate in networking activities, educational workshops and tours.

"The Women Connected Conference is a time for women involved in the Angus industry to get together to network and learn with and from each other," said Anne Lampe, Women Connected Conference chair. "It's a great opportunity to bring together women from all demographics and backgrounds to improve our industry."

An application is available here and is due Feb. 15. For more information, contact conference chair Anne Lampe at alampe@wbsnet.org or 620-874-4273. Selected applicants will be notified by March 1.

Registration costs, including lodging and meals, will be provided through the generous support of the Angus Foundation; participants will be responsible for transportation to and from the Kansas City International Airport if flying and Excelsior Springs if driving.

Abbreviated Schedule:

Wednesday, April 18

3-5 p.m. – Registration, hotel check in – Elms Hotel & Spa, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

6:30 p.m. – Gathering followed by welcome, opening session, dinner – Entertainment by Cara Bout Ag, Cara Pascalar Ayers.

Thursday, April 19

Workshops, educational sessions, networking. Featured presentation,"Empower & Encourage" with Debbie Lyons Blythe and Chef Alli Winter.

Friday, April 20

8 a.m. – Hotel check out and depart for St. Joseph, Missouri.

9 a.m. – Tours and workshops at American Angus Association® headquarters, St. Joseph, Missouri.

2:30 p.m. –Wrap up and departures. Transportation to airport will be provided for those flying.

Complete schedule will be announced after selection of participants.

— Compiled by Rachel Robinson, Angus Communications