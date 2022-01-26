Animal Agriculture Alliance: Interactive workshop to teach strategies to “influence the influencers” at 2022 Stakeholders Summit

Early bird registration discounts available through March 9

January 26, 2022 – Steve Lerch, president of Story Arc Consulting and former Google executive, will host an interactive workshop on “Influencing the Influencers” during the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2022 Stakeholders Summit. In this workshop, Lerch will help attendees develop a plan for engaging with key influencers online and in their communities on issues such as animal welfare, sustainability and responsible antibiotic use. Early bird registration rates are available through March 9 at bit.ly/AAA22Summit.

“2022 Summit attendees will have the unique opportunity to come together at our in-person event for several interactive workshops led by expert facilitators,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president, strategic engagement. “In Steve Lerch’s session, attendees will walk away with a plan to reach outside of the agriculture bubble to connect with our target audiences and start changing the minds of the moveable middle.”

Lerch is president and founder of Story Arc Consulting. He’s an award-winning international speaker on topics like innovation, consumer behavior and marketing, as well as a strategy and marketing consultant. Prior to founding Story Arc Consulting, Lerch spent ten years at Google building the digital and marketing strategies for well-known brands like GoPro, respected non-profits like the YMCA, and major branches of the federal government including FEMA and the Bureau of the Census. Lerch also served as an innovation and culture leader at Google, teaching thousands of employees about the strategies and philosophies that drive innovation.

The Alliance’s annual Summit brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food communities to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. The 2022 event, themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here,” is scheduled for May 11-12 in Kansas City, Missouri. Preconference webinars will be held in the weeks leading up to the main event. In-person and virtual attendance options are both available.

Farmers and ranchers interested in attending the 2022 Summit are invited to enter the Alliance’s Instagram photo and video contest for the chance to win free registration, a two-night hotel stay, and $300 travel stipend. Share a photo or video of you, your farm or ranch and a caption explaining why it’s important for you to “Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here” in person in Kansas City. Entries are due by February 7. Full contest details are available at animalagalliance.org/resource/2022-stakeholders-summit-photo-contest/.

Be sure to check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA22 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit, please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.