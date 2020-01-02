Animal Damage Management Board to hold a video conference

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) will meet January 8th 2020 via video and teleconference.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

The Board will be receiving updates on various issues.

Mike Barker Chairman the International Eagle Austringers Association will give an update on the falconry trapping of Golden Eagles during the 2019 lambing season.

Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment.

The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Sy Gilliland, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Brad Jost, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

– Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board