Animal Damage Management Board to hold a video conference
The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) will meet January 8th 2020 via video and teleconference.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
The Board will be receiving updates on various issues.
Mike Barker Chairman the International Eagle Austringers Association will give an update on the falconry trapping of Golden Eagles during the 2019 lambing season.
Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment.
The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:
Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture
Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer
Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer
Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board
Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture
Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture
Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban
Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife
Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
Sy Gilliland, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:
Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service
Brad Jost, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management
Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.
– Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board