Wyo. ADMB to meet Jan. 17

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) will meet January 17, 2019 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Headquarters conference room in Cheyenne.

The Board will be reviewing the upcoming budget information and receive updates on various issues. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment.

The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

•Scott Talbott, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

•Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Recommended Stories For You

•Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

•Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

•Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

•Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

•Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

•Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

•Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

•Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user wildlife

•Pete Dube, Buffalo, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

•Sy Gilliland, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

•Sandy Underhill, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

•Brad Jost, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

•Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For a complete tentative agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Kent Drake at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

–Animal Damage Management Board