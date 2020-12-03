Animal science faculty member new UW Extension beef specialist

A faculty member whose research focus includes increasing beef cow productivity and fertility is the new University of Wyoming Extension beef specialist.

Shelby Rosasco began Oct. 30 in the Department of Animal Science in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Rosasco is completing her Ph.D. from New Mexico State University (NMSU) focusing on the effects of management strategies during pre-breeding development on growth, reproduction and ovarian function in beef heifers.

She received her bachelor’s degree in agricultural education with an emphasis in animal science from California State University, Fresno, and obtained her master’s degree in animal science at NMSU focused on investigating the effect of pre- and post-breeding nutrition on performance and reproductive efficiency of heifers grazing native range.

While at UW, she plans to focus her research program on management strategies that can be utilized in beef females to increase productivity and fertility and increase economic efficiency for beef producers.

–UW Extension