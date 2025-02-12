Animal tracking workshop at Pictograph Cave State Park February 19

Pictograph Cave State Park is hosting a winter animal tracking workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The event will include a hike at the park and a plaster track craft. mt-tracking



BILLINGS – Ever wondered what wild animals have been out in the snow? Now is your chance to learn! Join Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff at Pictograph Cave State Park to learn how to identify animal tracks in the snow and make your own plaster track to take home. The event will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is open to all ages. Youth attendees must be accompanied by an adult.

The road to Pictograph Cave State Park is often covered in hardpacked snow and ice in winter. Rear-wheel drive vehicles are not recommended, unless they have tire chains. Participants at the event should dress appropriately for the weather for a one hour hike around the state park to find and identify tracks. Snow cleats such as Yaktrax and trekking poles are recommended for those who have a harder time walking in the snow and ice. The event will begin at the picnic area of the state park.

Pictograph Cave State Park is located a few miles southeast of Billings at 3401 Coburn Road. Registration for this event is not required. Contact the park at 406-254-7342 with questions.

