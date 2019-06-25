“Animal Welfare and What it Means to You:

The Destruction of Animal Ownership through Deceptive Legislation”

(Billings, MT) – Montana Agri-Women will host Mindy Patterson of the Cavalry Group in a public forum at Prescott Hall at Rocky Mountain College at 6 p.m. on June 25.

Mindy Patterson is President and Co-Founder of The Cavalry Group, LLC, regularly advocating for and defending the constitutional and private property rights of law-abiding animal owners and animal-related businesses. Mindy specializes in working with animal related businesses, national animal associations, animal agriculture interests, and outdoor sportsmen, leading the charge in defending against the onslaught of anti-animal ownership ideology while challenging the infiltration of animal rights activism in government at the local, state and federal levels. To learn more about the Cavalry Group, https://www.thecavalrygroup.com

“We as agriculturalists know what it means to care for animals, and how important that care is to our livelihoods. We also know there is a marked difference between animal welfare and animal rights. Mindy Patterson is the most qualified individual to speak on such issues, and most importantly to advocate for continued animal ownership for all,” said Meghan Foran, President of MAW.

Montana Agri-Women (MAW) brings you this event to promote understanding and truth about topics that affect each one of us. The realization that agriculture plays a vital role the economic, social and environmental progress of Montana is important to the future of our state and nation.

Montana Agri-Women is a non-profit organization promoting a positive perception of agriculture and helping with the understanding of rural Montana issues to Legislators, regulators, consumers, and the general public. MAW is an affiliate of American Agri-Women, the nation’s largest coalition of farm, ranch and agribusiness women, united to communicate with one another and with other consumers to promote agriculture. AAW members have been advocating for agriculture since 1974.

–Montana Agri-Women