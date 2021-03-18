Annie’s Project Accepting Applications for National Board of Directors and Advisory Committee

If you have an interest in serving in an organization that empowers women in agriculture Annie’s Project is looking for you.

Annie’s Project announces that they are currently seeking a diverse range of applicants for positions on their Board of Directors and newly formed Advisory Committee to fulfill two year terms.

Annie’s Project desires energetic and engaged board and advisory committee members who are interested in actively working on the growth and development of Annie’s Project.

The Annie’s Project Board of Directors has the responsibility to define the overall policies and direction of Annie’s Project. The policies set by the Board will insure that the vision, mission and goals of Annie’s Project are achieved. The advisory committee will make recommendations, provide advice, and/or provide key information and materials to the Board.

To learn more about these opportunities and how to apply please visit: http://www.anniesproject.org

Questions about the open positions may be addressed to Co-CEO’s – Karisha Devlin, karisha@anniesproject.org or Doris Mold, doris@anniesproject.org