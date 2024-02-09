Announcing the Dr. Gary Sears Memorial Scholarship Fund

The Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), of which Dr. Gary Sears was a long-standing member, has established the Dr. Gary Sears Memorial Scholarship Fund in Gary’s memory, through their foundation, which is called the NVMA Centennial Scholarship Foundation. This scholarship would be made available to a qualifying senior veterinary student that is interested in cow-calf practice as a substantial part of his/her practice, and who has an interest in locating in Western Nebraska — with a preference for the Sandhills area.

“Doc” Sears, (Gary) has often been credited with bringing “modern” veterinary medicine to the Sandhills, especially the Hyannis area. Gary began his practice in Hyannis in 1967 and continued for more than 40 years, with his life-long partner Joan, at his side, every step of the way. Both were very involved in the community. Gary was known as an excellent veterinarian and one who was well equipped with a wry sense of humor, love of practical jokes, and a strong work ethic, along with his signature cigar. He was widely loved and respected throughout the area. He learned to fly in his early years to help meet time demands, frequently hopping from ranch to ranch in his Piper Tri-Pacer or Super Cub. Tales of his practical jokes, his go-the-extra-mile in service of his friends and clients, the many not-so-routine encounters with a cow and/or cowhand, a few fishing stories, his ability to invent new helpful apparatus’ for working cattle and of course an occasional airplane story are legendary. Gary retired (mostly) in 2009 after selling his shares of the practice to Dr. Jon Werth. Gary’s partner, Dr. Bill Baker sold his shares to Dr. Zach Adam in 2018. The Hyannis Veterinary Service continues to flourish today under Dr. Werth and Dr. Adam.

Anyone wishing to contribute to Gary’s fund can send a check to: NCSF, PO Box 296, Alliance, NE, 69301. Simply designate the contribution to the Dr. Gary Sears Memorial Scholarship Fund. All contributions are tax deductible and will receive a receipt of charitable donation. A $10,000 endowed fund is the first goal and we are nearly halfway there now. However, we would like to at least double that, as that only allows for a scholarship of about $500. The average debt load for a student graduating as a veterinarian is typically $200,000.

More extensive information about the Nebraska Centennial Scholarship Foundation can be found on the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) website, https://nvma.org/ . Any questions could also be directed to Dr. Bob Stout, NCSF Treasurer, 308-760-0379, or Dr. Jim Sears, Gary’s brother, 785-766-4730.

The NVMA Centennial Scholarship Foundation describes itself as a charitable organization established to solicit, invest, and administer a perpetual endowment, and to distribute the earnings to deserving students to support the growth of veterinary medical education for the benefit of future generations. Gary’s scholarship would certainly fit into that mission and would more specifically benefit the ranching industry of western Nebraska and the Nebraska Sandhills.

image-37

–Nebraska Community Foundation