Annual Agricultural Economics Conference set for Nov. 8 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics and MSU Extension will host the 18th annual Agricultural Economics Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Best Western GranTree Inn, 1325 N. Seventh Ave. in Bozeman.

The conference is part of the College of Agriculture’s annual Celebrate Ag week, which honors the state and university’s joint agricultural legacy and celebrates current students, alumni and MSU’s extended agricultural community across Montana.

Eight economists will present at the conference on topics such as risk management for livestock producers, agricultural conservation and water quality, the agricultural outlook, climate change and crop production, the governor’s property tax task force report, and more.

In addition, Gary Schnitkey, professor of farm management at the University of Illinois, will deliver a keynote speech, “Federal Farm Safety Net Programs.”

The conference will also feature updates from the Montana Department of Agriculture and the Montana Department of Livestock.

The annual conference is an opportunity for university economists to share and discuss current topics with Montana’s agricultural community, said Joel Schumacher, MSU Extension associate specialist in agriculture economics.

“Events like this are an example of how land-grant universities create connections between off-campus stakeholders and MSU faculty,” Schumacher said. “Every year, this event shares research and hands-on information and helps build relationships across the state.”

Lunch is included. Registration is required and costs $25 for most individuals; for students, registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://ampc.montana.edu/economicsconference/ or call 406-994-3511.

–MSU News Service