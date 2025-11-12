Annual Montana FFA Ag Expo set for Nov. 13-15 at Montana State

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will host nearly 2,000 high school and middle school students from across the state Nov. 13-15 for the annual Montana FFA Ag Expo .

The event includes leadership development workshops, education about career options with industry representatives, and tours of MSU research and academic facilities. Students will also compete in FFA activities, such as quiz bowls and livestock judging, which will be hosted both on campus and at the Gallatin County fairgrounds.

The expo is the result of a partnership between the university, John Deere Corporate Marketing, Montana John Deere dealers – C&B Operations, Frontline Ag Solutions and RDO Equipment Co. – and the Montana FFA Foundation . The foundation supports 111 FFA chapters and over 7,000 members across the state. Its mission is to cultivate partnerships, promote awareness and secure resources to enhance agricultural education and opportunities for students.

The expo is largely a volunteer-run event, requiring hundreds of judges and facilitators. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at signup.com/client/invitation. No experience is necessary.

Groups can also register to host an exhibit at the expo’s career fair on Friday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in SUB Ballroom A. More information on the career fair can be found at montanaffa.org/association/news-events/montana-ffa-ag-expo/ .

–MSU News Service