Annual Newell Ram Sale offers top quality sheep genetics

NEWELL, SD – Sheep producers will want to travel to Newell, S.D. Sept. 15-16 for the town’s annual Ram Show & Sale. Now in its 77th year, the show and sale has built up a reputation for high quality range and stud rams and ewes for sale. Consignments from an eight-state region make up the lineup and return buyers routinely bid on the offering.

The Newell Ram Show and Sale has 280 high quality registered sheep representing nine different breeds consigned for its 2022 event. 66 Stud Rams, 67 Ewes, and 162 Range Rams. Breeds consigned include Rambouillet, Targhee, SAMM, Columbia, Corriedale, Suffolk, Hampshire, Polypay and Dorset.

New this year is the addition of DV Auction broadcasting the sale live online. This will allow producers unable to attend the event the opportunity to still buy top sheep genetics.

The sheep show will kick off on Sept. 15 with the ewes at 9 a.m. followed by the rams. The wool show will begin at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will also be offered to the winning fleeces. Sheep growers are encouraged to bring their fleeces for the wool show.

The sheep sale will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 with the ewes selling first, followed by stud rams and range rams.

Sheep producers and the general public are invited to take in the show and sale along with the sheep equipment dealers, vendors and concessions that are also on-site.

Find out more information and view the sale listing online at newellramsale.com. Find the latest Newell Ram Show & Sale news on Facebook.

–Newell Ram Sale