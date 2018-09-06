Annual Newell Ram Sale offers top quality sheep genetics

NEWELL, SD – Sheep producers will want to travel to Newell, S.D. Sept. 19-21 for the town's annual Ram Show & Sale. Now in its 73rd year, the show and sale has built up a reputation for high quality range and stud rams and ewes for sale. Consignments from an eight-state region make up the lineup and return buyers routinely bid on the offering.

The Newell Ram Show and Sale has 295 high quality registered sheep consigned from some of the best breeders in the nation for its 2018 event. 66 Stud Rams, 67 Ewes, and 162 Range Rams. Breeds consigned include Rambouillet, Targhee, SAMM, Columbia, Corriedale, Suffolk, Hampshire, and Dorset.

New this year is an added show purse of $500 for the winning champion ram and $200 for the champion ewe. In addition, the ram sale committee has included a wool show and youth credit program to help young producers get started in the sheep business.

The sheep show will kick off on Sept. 20 with the ewes at 9 a.m. followed by the rams. The wool show will begin at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will also be offered to the winning fleeces. Sheep growers are encouraged to bring their fleeces for the wool show. Those interested can contact wool show coordinator Lisa Surber at (406) 581-7772 or lmsurber@gmail.com.

The sheep sale will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 with the ewes selling first, followed by stud rams and range rams.

"If you are interested in improving or increasing your flock genetics, or just simply need good quality range rams that can survive life on the prairie, please check us out," says Christy Frerichs, Ram Sale Secretary. "The Newell Ram Show and Sale has a 73-year history of attracting the top registered breeders and National Sheep Improvement Program rams in the nation."

Find out more information and view the sale catalog online at newellramsale.com. To see present sale prospects and past show winners please visit Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/pg/newellramsale.

–Newell Ram Sale