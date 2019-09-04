Annual Stirling Fam Ranch Rodeo Sept. 14-15

It’s time to get your best cowboys and cowgirls rounded up to come and be entertained at the 22nd Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding on September 14th and 15th at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. The Ranch Rodeo brings together cowboys, cowgirls, families and children of all ages from all over the country including South Dakota, Nebraska, Texas and Wyoming to support Cancer Warriors. The day will be filled with laughter, cheers and tears in memory of those who have lost the battle or are currently fighting against the terrible disease – CANCER.

For the past 22 years, the Dick Stirling Family has hosted this cancer benefit to provide financial support to families that are battling the courageous fight with cancer. Dick, a Highmore, SD rancher, lost his battle to lung cancer in October 1997. The Ranch Rodeo emerged as not just a memorial for the patriarch of the Stirling Family; but, a way to lend a helping hand for families fighting cancer.

Over 250 families across South Dakota, neighboring states and, as far away as, Alaska and California have been reached with the money raised from this one-day event. Kristen (Stirling) Grant, one of Dick’s eight children, states, “This event has come to mean a lot to the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area! It is a collaborative effort between our sponsors, the local communities and the contestants to not only provide great entertainment for spectators; but, also, for us to provide more funding to families who continue to fight the good fight against this devastating disease — CANCER! This is what rural communities do best. They come together to help their friends and neighbors during a time of need.”

Although the name depicts Ranch Rodeo as the main activity of the 14th, the evening will be filled with entertainment for all ages from all walks of life – from Family Chore Time including Egg Gathering and Grain Hauling to a Free Will BBQ and Silent Auction; as well as, Ranch Rodeo Activities and the featured event – the Memorial Walk/Ride. The Ranch Rodeo teams will compete in Calf Branding, Wild Cow Milking and Range Doctoring/Trailer Loading.

This year’s event will feature ranch activities with a competitive spin put on it with four member teams competing against neighboring ranches. Each team is required to have four team members with one of the members being either a child under 16 or a female. According to Brett Stirling, a child of Dick Stirling, “The Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo teams are different than most teams you see at ranch rodeos our rules require having a youth or female on their team. We want our rodeo to be a lot like it is on the ranch – you often have the wife or a kid along as your right hand man. Often, they become the handiest member on the team.”

The weekend kicks off Saturday, September 14th at 5 pm with a Free Will BBQ, and the Ranch Rodeo beginning at 6 PM. A Calcutta, in a silent auction format, will be held for the 10 teams ending before the 6 PM performance. There will also be a Silent Auction with items to bid on throughout the weekend. The Silent Auction and Calcutta will begin at 4:40 PM on Saturday for people to bid.

On Sunday, September 15th at Noon, we have a “new” event of a WSRRA sanctioned, 8 Seconds Whisky Tour Stop Ranch Bronc Riding. We have 37 contestants entered for the long go and will bring the top 6 back to the short-go with a Calcutta of those contestants. These contestants are vying for the opportunity to qualify for the WSRRA National Finals in Winnemucca, NV later this year. Some of the contestants entered are currently in the top 10 of the WSRRA 8 Seconds Whisky Tour Standings. We are also inviting young cowboys and cowgirls who want to try their hand at rough stock to participate in the Mutton Busting between performances.

Admission for the events is by free will donation. Every single penny raised goes directly to individuals and families afflicted with cancer! For more information or to find out how you can be part of this year’s event, go to: http://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com on Facebook at Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo or email stirlingfamilyranchrodeo@yahoo.com.

– Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo