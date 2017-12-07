Annual Western Dakota Crops Day set for Dec. 14

Topics will include updates on new crop varieties, new herbicides, crop production and current agronomy issues in the West River region.

Regional agronomy research results, grazing cover crops and farm business management will be featured topics at the 34th annual Western Dakota Crops Day, hosted by the North Dakota State University Hettinger Research Extension Center (REC). The event will be held at the Hettinger Armory on Dec. 14.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts, and presentations start at 10 a.m. Participants will be able to view exhibits and visit with vendors throughout the day.

Topics will include updates on new crop varieties, new herbicides, crop production and current agronomy issues in the West River region.

"This year's crops day will provide excellent information on improving soil health with cover crops and livestock, along with the traditional variety performance and ongoing regional agronomy research," says John Rickertsen, Hettinger REC research agronomist.

Jay Fuhrer, U.S. Department of Agriculture – Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist, will talk about grazing cover crops, annual crop residue and perennial forages to reduce nutrient export from cropland and hayland fields.

"There is increasing interest in bringing livestock back into cropping systems," Fuhrer explains. "In lieu of transporting feed to a feed lot, we can reverse the roles and have the livestock graze the material in place. This recycles the majority of nutrients, minerals, vitamins and carbon, and can help manage weeds."

Levi Helmuth, Bismarck State College assistant professor of farm management education, will talk about the farm business management education programs. These programs provided by North Dakota Farm Management are designed to provide education to farm owners, operators or persons interested in farming.

Helmuth also will present information on average returns per acre for selected crops in western North Dakota.

Results from agronomy research in the western Dakotas will be presented by Rickertsen; Caleb Dalley NDSU Hettinger REC weed scientist; Ryan Buetow, NDSU Dickinson REC area Extension cropping systems specialist; Chris Graham, South Dakota State University West River Ag Center Extension agronomist, Rapid City; and Patrick Wagner, SDSU Extension entomology field specialist, Rapid City.

The event also will include commercial exhibits by several seed, chemical and agricultural service companies, which will display their newest products and innovations.

The event is free of charge and lunch will be provided. For more information, contact the Hettinger REC at 701-567-4323.

–NDSU Extension