Annual Wyoming Day at National Western Stock Show set for Jan. 25

Wyoming Day tradition carried on by Wyoming Stock Growers Association

CHEYENNE – Wyoming Day, an annual event at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, is Saturday, Jan. 25. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) has arranged for a bus to leave from Cheyenne, Wyo. to accommodate anyone who would like to attend this fun filled day. This event is open to the public!

The Wyoming Day schedule includes:

Meet at WSGA office for coffee and pastries

(113 E. 20th Street, Cheyenne, WY)

The group bus will leave the WSGA Office Complex (113 E. 20th St, Cheyenne) at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 25. Participants may also make their own travel arrangements and meet the group at National Western. Attendance is open to everyone with only 40 tickets available.

Registration is due by 5 pm on Friday, Jan. 17. Visit http://www.wysga.org to register. Registration for the full day, including the bus trip, is $120. Registration for the lunch and rodeo only is $65. For more information, contact Olivia Sanchez at the WSGA office at 307-638-3942 or olivia@wysga.org.

–Wyoming Stock Growers Association