Annual youth Rangeland and Soils Days set for June 12-13 in Watertown

A volunteer explains one of the stations during the 2023 Rangeland and Soils Days contest. The 2024 event is June 12-13, 2024, in Watertown. (SDSU Extension photo) image-11

The 40th annual Rangeland and 19th annual Soils Days for youth is June 12-13, 2024, in Watertown. South Dakota State University Extension, Codington Conservation District and the South Dakota Natural Resources Conservation Service co-host the event, which provides youth ages 8 to 18 with hands-on education in rangeland and soils. To participate, youth can create educational displays on range-related topics, give speeches and compete in rangeland and soil judging. “For those interested in learning more about plant identification, habitats for cattle and wildlife, soil types and general management of our rangeland and soil resources, Rangeland and Soils Days offers a fun-filled introduction,” said Kaylee Wheeler, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist. Registration and student display setup start at 8:30 a.m. CST on June 12 at the Codington Extension Building in Watertown. On the first day of the event, students spend time in the field learning about rangelands and soils and practicing their contest skills. Student displays and speeches will be presented in the evening. The rangeland and soil judging contests start the morning of the second day, with results and awards presented at approximately 1:30 p.m. CST. The land and homesite contest is open to youth 14-18 and provides an opportunity to learn more in-depth about soil texture and type, factors that limit soil health, and how to determine land capability with management recommendations. The homesite evaluation contest teaches how to determine the suitability of sites for building foundations, lawns and landscaping, septic systems and sewage lagoons. For land and homesite contest details, contact Lance Howe at 605-468-3088. Rangeland has four age divisions: New Rangers (ages 8-10), Wranglers (11-13), Scouts (14-18) and Go Getters (14-18). Each division will judge habitat suitability for beef cattle and prairie grouse, in addition to learning plant identification and morphology. The Go Getter division will also have a team contest. For range contest details, contact Emily Helms at 605-570-2180 or Krista Ehlert, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist, at 605-394-2236. The top Go Getter Range team and the top Land and Homesite team in the 4-H divisions will represent South Dakota in the National Land and Range Judging Contest the following year in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Youth who participate in the judging contest, student talk and a display are eligible for the Rangeland Top Hand awards, which are given to the highest overall score in each division. The overall top scorer in soils receives the Soils Top Hand award. “Rangeland and Soils Days offers a unique opportunity for youth and adults alike to learn more about South Dakota’s natural resources,” said Ehlert. Registration is $40 per person, which includes lunch and supper on June 12 and lunch on June 13. To pre-register, visit https://bit.ly/Range_Soil_Days or send checks by June 2 to Codington Conservation District, 1720 Fourth St. NE, Suite #3, Watertown, S.D., 57201. For more information, contact the Codington Conservation District at codingtoncd2@sdconservation.net ; Kaylee Wheeler, SDSU Extension Range Specialist, at 605-773-8120 or Kaylee.Wheeler@sdstate.edu ; Krista Ehlert, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist, at 605-394-2236 or Krista.Ehlert@sdstate.edu ; or visit sdrangelands.com. – SDSU Extension